Minister's Murder-Accused Son Skips Summons, Keeps Top UP Cop Waiting

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, who has been accused of murder in the eight deaths in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, kept a senior cop waiting this morning as he skipped police questioning despite nationwide outrage over the case. This was the first time that Ashish Mishra was summoned for questioning amid calls for his arrest by opposition leaders - the violence that erupted in Lakhimpur on Sunday has turned into a major political issue ahead of the state elections next year.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in the UP district after a car ran over a group of demonstrators protesting against the visit by junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra and UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Ajay Mishra was asked to appear for questioning at 10 am yet top cop Upendra Agarwal - who is heading the eight-member probe team - kept waiting for him, officials said. He was named in an FIR filed by the farmers who have demanded strict action against him.

Ajay Mishra, the FIR said, drove into the gathering of protesting farmers amid a peaceful black flag protest. "The incident took place around 3 pm, when Ashish Mishra with his three vehicles along with 15-20 men with weapons moved towards Banwaripur meeting place... Ashish, sitting on the left side of his Thar Mahindra fired at the crowd. The vehicle mowed into the people... Due to the firing, farmer Sukhvinder Singh's 22-year-old Son Gurvinder died," reads the FIR.

On Thursday, the police pasted a notice outside the Union Minister's home, summoning his son. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, among others have alleged the police are shielding the high-profile accused.

Two people - Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey - were arrested in the case on Thursday as the case reached the Supreme Court.

The two were in the same vehicle that ran over a journalist and farmers, the police said, adding that an eight-member team is investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"Summons have been issued to Ashish Mishra and he has been asked to come for questioning soon as possible and more action against him will follow," Lakshmi Singh, the Inspector General of Lucknow Zone, told NDTV on Thursday.

"We are not shielding anyone. The law of the land is equal for all. We will ensure that strict action is taken," Lakshmi Singh said. Thirteen people are named in the case.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition regarding the events at Lakhimpur Kheri, on Thursday questioned "how many people have been arrested" and asked the state government to submit a status report by Friday.

While Ajay Mishra and his son have denied that they were present at the spot, demands have been raised that the Union Minister should be stepped down. The minister earlier this week told NDTV that the SUV belonged to his family. After his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said, his resignation has been ruled out.

