Updates: 'Identify More Eyewitnesses, Protect Them': Top Court On Farmers' Killing

Lakhimpur Farmers' Killing: Supreme Court pulled up UP government for delay in submission of report.

The Supreme Court is hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case today, a week after it rapped the Uttar Pradesh police for "dragging its feet" in the investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh government faced tough questions earlier as well from the Supreme Court on the killing of farmers at a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri and was told sternly to "dispel the feeling that you are dragging your feet".

Ordering the UP government to protect and record the statement of all witnesses, the Supreme Court also admonished, "This should not be an unending story".

Eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3 during a farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. An SUV, allegedly belonging to Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra's convoy, ran over them. Thirteen people, including Ashish Mishra, the prime suspect in the case and the Union minister's son, have so far been arrested.

Here are the updates on Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Hearing:

Oct 26, 2021 11:16 (IST) Update: Lakhimpur Kheri Hearing In Supreme Court

Justice Surya Kant: Crowd of 400-5000 people and local people



Harish Salve: Some outsiders but largely local



Justice Surya Kant: Even post incident so many in the area have been protesting seeking enquiry etc. It should not be tough for you to identify those who were present?



Harish Salve for UP Govt: Its about people who actually saw those who were in the car



CJI: You know in these cases there is always a possibility of...(does not finish the sentence)



Harish Salve: We understand



CJI: Ask your agency to see how many more people than those 23 who can talk about the inciden, who saw something.



Harish Salve for UP Govt: Can we show you in a sealed cover about some of the recorded statements of the witnesses?