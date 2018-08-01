'Ladakh No Longer Safe For Women': Kung Fu Nuns Step In To Empower

Kung Fu nuns are women from Buddhist sect who are using their martial arts. (Reuters)

Fourteen Buddhist nuns, who are specialized in Kung Fu, trained local girls in Kung Fu in a six-day workshop which concluded at Naro Photang Hemis on Wednesday.

A total of 40 girl students, in the age group of 12 to 20, participated in the event and learned the techniques to guard themselves. Kung Fu nuns are women from an age-old Buddhist sect who are using their martial arts expertise to challenge gender roles in this conservative culture and teach women self-defence.

The program executive of the organising body, Rigzin Angmo said that the incidents of harassment against women are increasing in the region and Kung Fu is a good way to shield ourselves from social evils.

"Since many years, we have seen an influx of tourists in Ladakh. It is no longer a peaceful and safe area. We have seen many crimes and an increase in sexual molestation and harassment cases, Ms Angmo said.



"In such a situation, I believe that when women are empowered and they know self-defence, they can do much better. With Kung Fu, girls can feel safer in the homeland," she added.

Advertisement

Girls, who participated in the event, were ecstatic to be a part of the workshop and they admitted that the workshop has helped them build their confidence.

Talking about the need to conduct such workshops, one of the participants, Padma Youron said that the society is not a safe place and if your confidence level is high then you could deal with any kind of situation.

"While learning Kung Fu, my confidence level has increased and we were taught a lot of techniques to handle harassment. I felt the need to learn Kung Fu as the society is not a safe area and if the confidence level of a girl is low then she does nothing to protect herself," Ms Youron said.