Lack Of Rain Will Hit Paddy Cultivation, Meteorology Official Tells NDTV

Kharif crop sowing in August is down in 25 lakh hectares compared to last year.

The Indian Meteorological Department, or IMD, has cautioned that uneven and insufficient rainfall during the current monsoon season will affect sowing of Kharif crop, particularly paddy. Speaking to NDTV today, Dr M Mohapatra, the Director-General of IMD, said sowing of paddy is about 8 per cent less so far this month, compared to the same period last year.

Dr Mohapatra said uneven and insufficient rain in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal was affecting the sowing of Kharif crop.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, in the current Kharif season, crop sowing has decreased in about 25 lakh hectares compared to last year.

Mr Mohapatra said in UP, sowing of paddy in June, July and August has not been sufficient as the rainfall in the state has been 40 per cent less than the annual average.

In Bihar too, the rainfall in July and August has been about 40 per cent less than the average, while monsoon rainfall deficiency in Jharkhand is 26-27 per cent, he said.

Mr Mohapatra added that while UP and Bihar may receive good rains in the next few weeks, it will still not be enough to make up for the shortfall in these two states in the remaining monsoon season.

Even pre-monsoon rains have been insufficient this year across the country. According to IMD data, from March 1 to April 25, 2022, 20 states had received insufficient pre-monsoon rain. The scarcity of rain in these two months prolonged heat wave conditions, leaving fruit and vegetables vulnerable to heat stress and affecting pre-Kharif sowing operations.