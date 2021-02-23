Labourer, 4 Others Find 2 Diamonds In Madhya Pradesh Mine. (Representational)

A labourer and his partners have found a 7.94 carat diamond and another 1.93 carat one in a village in Panna in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official said.

District Collector identified the labourer as Bhagwandas Kushwaha and said the two stones, which were extracted from a mine near Kitaha village, will be auctioned in March.

"Five of us were digging in a mine when we found these two diamonds. Hopefully, it will solve the problems of our families and help finance the education of our children," Mr Kushwaha told reporters.

Experts said the two stones may fetch Kushwaha and his partners in the range of Rs 35 lakh.

