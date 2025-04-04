Probe Agency Searches Tamil Nadu, Kerala Offices Of 'L2: Empuraan' Producer

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday searched the Tamil Nadu and Kerala premises of Gokul Chit Fund, a financial services institution that is also one of the producers of the new Malayalam movie 'L2: Empuraan'.

The searches come amid controversy over the movie which released last month and refers, indirectly, to the 2002 Gujarat riots and examines misuse of central investigative agencies.

Last week the movie's production team confirmed 17 cuts would be made, including the removal of certain scenes depicting violence against women and riots. Also, the name of the primary antagonist - Baba Bajrangi - will be changed and certain dialogues will be muted.

The Organiser, the mouthpiece of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, accused it of promoting an 'anti-Hindu agenda'. The BJP itself

Kerala BJP chief and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has publicly said he would not watch the film, accusing it of distorting facts.

But Kerala's ruling Left front and the main opposition, the Congress, have united to celebrate a movie they have claimed "exposes the Sangh agenda". Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced his support and accused the 'Sangh parivar' of fostering an "atmosphere of fear" over the film.