"Misinterpreted": L&T's HR Head Backs Chief Over 90-Hour Workweek Remark

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Head HR Sonica Muraleedharan defended Chairman SN Subrahmanyan after his remarks about wanting employees to work for 90 hours a week invoked a massive debate across the country. Amid the ongoing controversy that prompted responses from even celebrities, Ms Muraleedharan said that the chairman's remarks were "misinterpreted" and taken out of context.

"It's truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD & Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan (SNS) have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism. Having been present during the internal address, I can confidently state that SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks," she said in a post on LinkedIn.

According to the HR, Mr Subrahmanyan's remarks were "casual in nature".

Vouching for his leadership style, Ms Muraleedharan said, "He treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that's rare in today's corporate world".

"SNS is, without question, a leader who genuinely cares for his team's well-being. He consistently demonstrates an exceptional ability to balance his demanding professional commitments while creating a nurturing and empowering environment for his team. Working under his leadership has been more than just a job - it has been a transformative experience, akin to participating in a living masterclass on leadership, where every interaction imparts valuable life lessons," she added.

Ms Muraleedharan further urged people to take a step back and fully understand the context and intent behind the L&T Chairman's words.

"Leaders like SNS inspire positive change and growth, and it's vital to recognize their efforts rather than misinterpret them. Instead of focusing on controversy, let's celebrate and support leaders who empower, motivate, and elevate their teams, leaving a lasting, positive impact on the organization as a whole," she said.

Mr Subrahmanyan sparked a huge outrage last week after he suggested employees should work 90 hours a week and even on Sundays to remain competitive.

"How long can you stare at your wife," Mr Subrahmanyan is heard saying in a purported video address.

When he was asked why L&T required its employees to work on Saturdays, he said, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also."

These comments drew sharp responses on social media, including from actor Deepika Padukone who said that it is "shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements". Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also mocked the 90-hour workweek idea.

Social media users also compared Mr Subrahmanyan to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who last year called for people to work for 70 hours a week.