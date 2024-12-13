"Kumbh Mela Is A Grand Yajna Of Unity, Where All Forms Of...": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Kumbh Mela is a grand yajna of unity, where the distinction of castes disappears.

Addressing a Mahakumbh Programme, PM Modi said,"The Kumbh Mela is a grand yajna of unity, where all forms of discrimination are offered as a sacrifice. Here, every Indian who takes a dip in the Sangam presents an extraordinary picture of "One India, Great India." Here, saints, ascetics, sages, scholars, and common people all come together, immersing themselves in the confluence of the three rivers. The distinction of castes disappears here, and the clash of communities is erased," he said.

PM Modi also said that organizing Mahakumbh next year will establish the cultural, and spiritual identity of the country at a new height.

"I congratulate the workers and sanitation workers who are working day and night to make Maha Kumbh a success. A new history is being created on this land of Prayagraj. Organizing Maha Kumbh next year will establish the cultural, spiritual identity of the country at a new height. I say it with great confidence, I say it with great devotion. If I have to describe this Maha Kumbh in one sentence, then I would say that this will be such a Maha Yagya of unity that will be discussed all over the world. I wish all of you for the grand and divine success of this event," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that events like Maha Kumbh send a positive message to every corner of the country and society.

"I believe that Maha Kumbh is a Maha Yagya of unity...When there were no modern means of communication, then events like Kumbh had prepared the basis for big social changes. Such events send a positive message to every corner of the country and the society," he said.

PM Modi also criticized the previous Congress government for its lack of attachment to Indian culture and negligence towards Kumbh and other religious pilgrimages.

"The previous governments did not give attention to Kumbh and religious pilgrimages. Devotees kept suffering in such events, but the governments of that time did not care about it. The reason for this was that they did not have any attachment to Indian culture. But today, the government in the center and the state respects Indian culture. Therefore, the double engine government considers its responsibility to provide facilities to the devotees coming to Kumbh," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, seeking blessings for the successful organization of the upcoming Maha Kumbh, set to take place from January 13 to February 26.

PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Triveni--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--praying for global welfare and harmony. The rituals were conducted by 'Tirth Purohits' amidst the resonant chanting of Vedic mantras. He also offered Akshat, Chandan, Roli, flowers, and traditional clothing at the Triveni as part of the ceremony.

Before the rituals, PM Modi sought the blessings of prominent saints. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel accompanied the Prime Minister during the event.

