Kumbh Mela: Know The Shahi Snan Or Key Bathing Dates At Haridwar Kumbh

Kumbh Mela is perhaps the largest and grandest of all religious gatherings in the world, bringing people from every walk of life together. Kumbh Mela starts on Makar Sankranti, just two days away. This year however there are strict Covid-19 guidelines in place at Haridwar for the safety of the pilgrims. A number of special trains are being run by the Indian Railways for pilgrims to travel to Kumbh Mela. The Kumbh is held every three years in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain and again returning to each of the four places after a 12-year gap. The Maha Kumbh Mela at Haridwar is happening after 12 years. The location of the Kumbh is based on the position the Sun, Moon, and the planet Jupiter in different zodiac constellations. During Kumbh, devotees offer prayers to the Sun god.
During the Kumbh Mela, lakhs of people gather to take a holy dip in the river, especially on the auspicious days. Apart from the bath or snan, there are huge melas or fairs on the riverside where devotees gather. This year the Kumbh at Haridwar will start on January 14 and end on April 27.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2021: Shahi Snan and Ganga Snan or the main bathing dates
- 14th January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti
- 11th February, Thursday: Mauni Amavasya
- 16th February, Tuesday: Basant Panchami
- 27th February, Saturday: Maghi Poornima
- 11th March, Thursday Mahashivratri - First Shahi Snan
- 12th April, Monday: Somvati Amamvasya - Second Shahi Snan
- 13th April, Tuesday: Chaitra Shukla Pratipada
- 14th April, Wednesday: Baishakhi - Third Shahi Snan
- 21st April, Wednesday: Ram Navami
- 27th April, Tuesday: Chaitra Purnima - Fourth Shahi Snan
Kumbh Mela 2021: The bathing ghats at Haridwar
- Har Ki Pauri
- Asthi Pravath Ghat
- Subhash Ghat
- Gau Ghat
- Sapth Sarover Kshetra Ghat
- Sarvanand Ghat
- Pantdweep Ghat
- Kangra Ghat
- Roode Bale Wala Ghat
- Ganesh Ghat
- Varagi Camp Ghat
- Sati Ghat
- Daksheshwar Ghat
- Singh Dwar Ghat
- Sita Ghat
(Source: kumbhamela.net)
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Utarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched an awareness campaign in Haridwar. According to an official statement, eight teams of the SDRF have been deployed in the 'Kumbh Kshetra' to carry out the campaign and educate more than 11,000 local residents, devotees and others combating the pandemic situation.