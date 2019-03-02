Over 7,000 Participants Set A New Guinness World Record At Kumbh

At Kumbh Mela 2019, a new Guinness World Record has been set for "most contribution to a handprint painting in 8 hours" by Prayagraj Mela Authority.

Indian has a new Guiness World Record - "for most contribution to a handprint painting in 8 hours".


Prayagraj: 

Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh is making news for the right reasons. After breaking the Guinness World Record for the " largest parade of buses" on Thursday, it has now added another world record to its fold. The new Guinness World Record has been set for "most contribution to a handprint painting in 8 hours" by Prayagraj Mela Authority on Friday.

The handprint community engagement activity, a part of "Paint My City" initiative, saw participation from 7,664 people, breaking a record previously held by South Korea.

"In Seoul, around 4,675 people had participated in handprinting activity. We broke that record in the first few hours itself," said one of the participants.

From saints to securitymen, children to adults, people from all walks of life took part the record-breaking event. The 60 feet canvas saw hand impressions in all sizes. Here are some pictures:

People from around the world participated in the community engaging activity.

The record-breaking activity saw enthusiastic participation from students.

Cleanliness staff also participated in the event.

Security personnel also got their hands coloured to set a new Guinness World Record.

Saints and police officers too engaged in the handpainting activity at Prayagraj.


Today, another world record is being attempted at Kumbh Mela area for  - "Most People Sweeping the Floor (Multiple Venues).  "It is not a milestone to be accomplished but also a benchmark for all to celebrate cleanliness," an organiser said.

On Thursday, a fleet of over over 500 buses were rolled out to set a new record for "longest parade of buses". The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses covered a distance of over 3.2 km. The parade of the saffron-coloured buses was held at NH-19, between Sahson toll and Nawabganj toll plaza.

