The Kumbh Mela, As Seen From Space

The images from the Kumbh Mela were captured on Wednesday.

The world's largest religious gathering, Kumbh Mela, was captured from space by India's high resolution earth imaging satellite CartoSat-2.

The images, from the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, were captured on Wednesday and released today by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The black and white images from the satellite clearly show the Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganga, the Yamuna and a mythical third river, the Saraswati.

On Makar Sankaranti on Tuesday, around 2.25 crore devotees attended the first "shahi snan" (grand bath) of Kumbh.

The tented city of Kumbh is spread over a 32-square kilometre area and is bigger than the Vatican City in Rome. The bathing ghats extend for a five-kilometre stretch.

The government has spent nearly $400 million to upgrade the city's infrastructure for the festival.

ISRO is also assisting in providing daily weather forecasts for the Kumbh Mela, for which the Indian Meteorological Department has set up fixed and mobile stations.