"Kumbh An Opportunity For Economic Churning": UP Minister At NDTV Conclave

'Kumbh' is an opportunity for economic churning for the country, Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun said during the NDTV Conclave on 'Mahakumbh'. According to him, the Centre and State governments are spending over Rs 6,000 crores for the event - which is spent on infrastructure and transport.

"In business, it is said that the more money moves, the more economic churning takes place. This is economically good. According to a 2019 report, a total revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crores was generated from Kumbh. This time, a revenue of Rs 1 to 2 lakh crore is expected to be generated from the event. Kumbh in itself is also an opportunity for economic churning," Mr Aseem said.

He also mentioned that 'Kumbh' allows speeding up tourism.

The minister said that the key benefit of Kumbh is that the infrastructure in Prayagraj keeps improving.

"This time, a lot of attention has been given to the environment. Not even a single drop of liquid waste is being released into the Ganga-Yamuna River. Earlier, toilets were made by digging a pit, which was a big problem in itself. But now sewer lines have been laid out. Arrangements are being made to ensure that there is no dirt," he said.

Praising the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Mr Aseem said, "They have made such arrangements that any common man can easily reach Sangam and take a bath with his family. This has been possible due to the fundamental work of the Yogi government."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have made arrangements for every section in Kumbh. Even a person earning Rs 500 can go to Kumbh and avail of the facility of glamorous tents," he said.

'Mahakumbh', the grand mela, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. It is held once every 12 years.

The UP government has implemented extensive security measures and made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and grand celebration of the event. Thousands of AI-powered CCTVs, underwater drones, and state-of-the-art facilities for visitors and devotees have been set up. At least electric buses have been deployed across the state for devotees, with 30 more buses expected from Lucknow to ensure seamless transportation across various routes.