Cop Killed In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir: Police

A police personnel was killed after terrorists threw a grenade in the Qaimoh area in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said police on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch.

"A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh Kulgam. In this terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed and attained martyrdom," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

On Saturday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured when terrorists threw a grenade at security forces in Srinagar's Eidgah locality of Jammu and Kashmir.

"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel," the Srinagar police tweeted.

The grenade attacks came days after the Indian Army foiled a suicide attack on an Indian Army base in Jammu and Kashmir in which two terrorists and three Army personnel were killed in action.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D were the soldiers who were killed during the encounter on Thursday morning.

