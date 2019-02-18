Pak Embarrassed To Disclose Charges Against Kulbhushan Jadhav, Says India

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India slammed Pakistan in the International Court of Justice

Amid the huge face-off with Islamabad over the deadly terror strike at Pulwama, India is presenting its case at the International Court of Justice, seeking cancellation of Pakistan's death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadhav - an Indian national.

Mr Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice in The Hague has asked Pakistan to hold off the execution till it reaches its final verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Representing India before the International Court, senior advocate Harish Salve today said Pakistan is "embarrassed" to disclose its judgment in the case.

Accusing Pakistan of spreading "propaganda" against India, Mr Salve said Islamabad also failed to grant consular access to Mr Jadhav, which it was bound to do under the rules of the Vienna convention.

"Pakistan's story has always been strong on rhetoric and blurred on facts. India seeks relief that trial by military court in Pakistan fails to satisfy due processes. Jadhav's continued custody without consular custody should be declared unlawful," Mr Salve said.

Pakistan, Mr Salve said, has turned down 13 requests from India for consular access to Mr Jadhav.

"Can courts that do not rise to due standards be repository of faith? Pakistan's submissions run counter to the authorities to seek to cite. This is a feeble attempt by Pakistan, it has failed in propaganda against India," Mr Salve said.

Pakistan claimed Mr Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, from the restive Balochistan province. India says the retired Naval officer was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a business.