Kuki-Zo Body Meets Home Ministry Officials, Seeks Separate Administration

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) began a dialogue process for the first time with the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), which represents Manipur's Kuki-Zo tribes.

The meeting was held in Delhi's Ashoka Hotel where the KZC delegation sought for a separate administration carved out of Manipur for the Kuki-Zo tribes, and also asked the Centre to start a political dialogue to resolve ethnic issues in the state. The meeting lasted 90 minutes.

AK Mishra, interlocutor, and Rajesh Kamble, Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau in the northeast, represented the MHA.

The KZC said it was represented by Pu Henlianthang Thanglet, chairman KZC; Pu Ajang Khongsai, coordinator of governing body KZC; Pu Richard Hmar, finance secretary KZC, and Pu Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson KZC.

As per information, MHA officials insisted on peace before a solution.

On the other hand, the KZC delegate said violence has to be stopped from both sides, and the government needs to urge the Meitei community to restrain from attacking the Kuki-Zo.

As it was the first meeting between the KZC and the Centre, the KZC members introduced themselves to the MHA officials in terms of what KZC is about, its constituent bodies, activities, and demands, as per information.

"We placed our demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur and the initiation of a political dialogue," Mr Vualzong said.

The KZC said they have been seeking a dialogue with the Centre to expedite a political solution over its demand for a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239(A) of the Constitution, for their people living in Manipur's hill areas.

To prevent confrontation between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes, the KZC sought complete adherence to the "buffer zone" by the Meitei community.

Both sides have accused each other of attacking their villages in the foothills.

The meeting between the KZC and the Centre's representatives was held days after the KZC met newly-appointed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Churachandpur, seeking restoration of peace in Manipur and solutions to the issues being faced by the community.

The Governor sought their cooperation in maintaining peace in Manipur and finding a solution.

The Centre in October 2024 called MLAs from both sides to Delhi for a joint meeting. The 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs refused to sit together with their Meitei counterparts. Both groups of MLAs met the Centre's representatives separately.

The Meitei community is against the Kuki-Zo tribes' demand for a separate administration. Meitei leaders and civil society groups have also been seeking scrapping of the suspension of operation (SoO) agreements with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in the Manipur ethnic violence since May 2023.