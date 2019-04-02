Kuki Terrorists Of Manipur To Cast Vote Through Postal Ballots

Polling for 2 Lok Sabha seats - Outer Manipur, Inner Manipur - will be on April 11, 18 (Representational)

The Election Commission on Monday notified that cadres of Kuki terrorist groups who signed Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with both the Centre and the Manipur government will cast their votes in postal ballots.

To exercise their franchise, the cadres also must reside in their designated camps and their names feature in the voters' list, the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO) said in a statement.

They would have to collect the postal ballots from assistant nodal officers or nodal officers.

The Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement - a pact to ensure peace in the Kuki dominated areas in Manipur - was first signed by the state and the Centre with two terrorist groups of the community in 2008. Since then, agreement is being renewed periodically.

Kuki terrorists are members of two major conglomerates - the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF) who were demanding a separate Kuki state out of Manipur.

Many cadres of the KNO and the UPF are currently putting up at designated camps set up by the government in different Kuki-dominated areas in the state.

Polling for two Lok Sabha seats of the state - Outer Manipur and Inner Manipur - will be held on April 11 and 18 respectively.

