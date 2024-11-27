Statewide Mass Operations Against Militants Begin In Manipur

The Manipur government has sought additional forces from the Centre.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said today that a mass operation against militants in the state has started and this will cover the entire state wherever there are illegal armed militants. A decision was made to intensify operations against militant groups.

Combing operations have already started in Jiribam -- the epicentre of the latest wave of violence -- and will expand to other areas of the state until the perpetrators are brought to justice, he said. Operations will not be held only in Kuki-dominated areas but will look for all those who have procured arms illegally.

While talking to reporters in Imphal, Mr Singh said, "Operations against militants started in Jiribam. However it will take place in the entire state wherever there are illegal armed militants."

Mr Singh also said the state government has sought additional forces from the Centre to reassure the people. By the end of this month, Manipur will have 288 companies of Central forces.

Six people, all women and children from the Meitei community, were killed in Manipur earlier this month, sparking massive protests and extending the cycle of violence the state has been under since last year.

Among those killed were toddlers -- one of them just 8 months old. All six were living in a relief camp in Jiribam's Borobekra after they lost their homes in the Kuki-Meitei ethnic clashes that started in May last year.

The fresh violence had started on November 11, when at least two dozen Kuki militants attacked a police station in Borobekra, near Assam border.

As they killed two senior citizens from the Meitei community, another group kidnapped the women and children. The six bodies were later found floating in the river.

Three of them were shot, their bodies bode multiple wounds and lacerations. Autopsy reports of the other three -- an 8-month-old infant, 31-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter - have not been released by the police. There are concerns that the reports are so graphic that they may spark another public protest and lead to violence and arson.

So far, the ethnic violence in the state has cost 258 lives, including that of militants. Over 3,000 weapons which were looted have been recovered.