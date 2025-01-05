Advertisement
Kuki Group Ends Blockade, Manipur Governor Reviews Security Situation

The Kuki tribes want central security forces to leave the area, after the forces moved in to destroy bunkers on the hills

Read Time: 2 mins
Kuki Group Ends Blockade, Manipur Governor Reviews Security Situation
Kuki militants armed with automatic weapons were seen walking on the road during the protest
Guwahati:

A Kuki civil society group has withdrawn a blockade of transport on highways in Manipur, marking a temporary pause in a week of unrest in Kangpokpi district.

The Kuki tribes want central security forces to leave the area, after the forces moved in to destroy bunkers on the hills.

The Kuki body Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) called off the blockade, two days after protesters clashed with the security forces at the office of the district commissioner and the superintendent of police (SP).

The SP, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was injured in the attack.

Kuki militants armed with automatic weapons were seen walking on the road during the protest.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday ordered the Director General of Police Rajiv Singh to prioritise the safety and security of people.

The Governor also told army and paramilitary officers to fully cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order, officials said.

Mr Bhalla gave the orders after meeting the security officials in Imphal. Officials said the Governor reviewed the security arrangement throughout the state, with focus on border areas.

