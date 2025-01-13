KTR's "Save Constitution" Swipe At Congress As BRS Faces Threat Of Defections

Rahul Gandhi wants to save the Constitution, but his own party is flouting it by poaching BRS legislators, alleged BRS leader KT Rama Rao ahead of key local body polls in Telangana. The BRS has been been hit by a series of defections.

KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, mocked the Congress, pointing out that the state congress chief has hinted at inducting more BRS MLAs after the Makar Sankranti festival. Rahul Gandhi is expected to join a Samvidhan Bachao rally in Hyderabad along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the last week of January.

"Samvidhan Bachao (Save the Constitution) Rally by RG in Hyderabad PCC president says Congress will flout the same Constitution & induct more BRS MLAs. What a Great way to save Constitution @RahulGandhi Ji," KTR posted on X, taking a swipe at Mr Gandhi.

The KCR-led BRS had won 39 of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the elections held last year, while Congress came to power winning 64 seats. Overall, 10 MLAs defected from the BRS to the Congress after the state polls.

On Sunday, there was an ugly public spat between Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar at a review meeting in Karimnagar. Both were elected on the BRS party ticket in November 2023. Reddy asked Sanjay Kumar which party he represented as the latter was one of the 10 BRS MLAs who had switched to the Congress without resigning as BRS legislator.

"Ask him to resign and then talk. It is alms given by KCR that he became MLA. Not just him, even the other 10 MLAs should resign. We won't allow them to go around without doing that," said Padi Kaushik Reddy, BRS MLA.

KTR appreciated Kaushik Reddy's action of confronting the defectors and said he pities the defectors as the Congress doesn't have the courage to own them and they themselves cannot say which party they belong to.

