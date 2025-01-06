"Anumula Conspiracy Branch": KTR Slams Revanth Reddy After Summons Drama

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has now become the Anumula Conspiracy Branch, former state minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao told NDTV today, playing on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's name (Anumula).

The ACB, probing alleged regularities in the Formula-E race in Hyderabad last year, had summoned Mr Rao for questioning today. In December, the anti-corruption agency registered a case of criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy that allegedly caused the exchequer a loss of nearly Rs 55 crore. Mr Rao, also known as KTR, has been named the prime accused.

When Mr Rao reached the agency's office today, he was accompanied by his legal team. When ACB officials refused to allow his legal team during the questioning, KTR left the premises. The BRS leader left a letter, asking about the details of the documents ACB wanted from him and adding that the agency may consider waiting for the High Court judgment on the petition against the FIR.

Taking a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Mr Rao told NDTV, "ACB - Anti Corruption Bureau has become Anumula Conspiracy Branch in Telangana. I do not know what the inordinate rush was, the (high court) judgment is reserved. I do not know what the rush is to summon me today."

"The custodian of all the information we are seeking is government. Whatever decision I took, I took as a responsible minister and we took these decisions as a government. When the current government is in possession of all the documents and they have submitted all the documents in high court, where is the need for additional information? Despite that, I said that whatever information you want, I am happy to supply, but you have to understand that the matter is sub-judice," he said.

Mr Rao said ACB officials today objected to the presence of his lawyers. "As I go to the office, they suddenly start objecting to the presence of lawyers. I said, what is the problem with lawyers? I don't have faith in you because you are an institution that is working under the direction of the Chief Minister who himself is facing an ACB case and is out on bail. I said I want my lawyer to be present because it is my constitutional right."

The BRS leader said he asked the officials to show him the law that prevents the presence of lawyers, but they had no answer. Mr Rao said he eventually told the officials that he would record his statement outside the ACB office. "They called an ASP, he took my statement, gave me an acknowledgment and said I am free to go."

In his letter to ACB, Mr Rao said the agency had not shared details of the documents it wants from him. "You are requested to give details of the documents sought from me pertaining to the case to take further necessary action at my end after giving reasonable time for the same. Being a law-abiding citizen, I will cooperate in the matter subject to constitutional and legal rights as provided by law."

Earlier, Chief Minister Reddy said government funds worth Rs 500 crore were saved because the Congress government discontinued the Formula E race. The Chief Minister said he was not discussing the issue in detail as the ACB was investigating the case and KTR may take advantage of his remarks in court.