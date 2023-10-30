KCR Party MP Stabbed While Campaigning In Telangana, Hospitalised

Telangana MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed today when he was campaigning in the state's Siddipet district. The MP, was walking towards a pastor's home when the attack took place.

An unidentified man walked up to him and seemed like he wanted to shake hands with the leader, but he suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. The attacker was caught and beaten by the BRS workers at the rally.

"The assailant has been taken into custody. We are verifying his details," Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha told PTI.

The MP from Medak Lok Sabha constituency suffered injuries in his stomach and has been shifted to Gajwel government hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Mr Reddy was recently announced as the BRS candidate from Dubbaka, to take on sitting BJP MLA Raghunandan in the November 30 polls. He became an MP after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave up the seat in 2014 to contest in the assembly elections.

Visuals from the spot showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle.