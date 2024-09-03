Kolkata Hospital Ex-Principal Sent To 8 Days Custody In Corruption Case

The CBI had sought custody for 10 days for the accused.

The principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where a 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered on August 9, has been sent to eight days of police custody after he was arrested in a case of financial irregularities yesterday by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI had sought custody for 10 days for the accused.

The arrest was made in connection with the allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure, which are being investigated by the central agency alongside the rape-murder case.

Three others have been arrested along with Sandip Ghosh. Sources said they are vendors Biplav Singha and Suman Hazara, who supplied medicine to the hospital and Afsar Ali, a security guard.

As Principal of the RG Kar Medical College, where the woman doctor's body was discovered on the morning of August 9, the role of Sandip Ghosh has been questioned by many. Even the Supreme Court had questioned why he, the head of the institution, had not lodged a First Information Report immediately.

His transfer to another hospital hours after he resigned his post under the pressure of public opinion, had caused the second shockwave, where the role of the state government had also raised eyebrows. While coming down heavily on the government, the Calcutta High Court had suggested that instead of taking up the post, Sandip Ghosh go on a long leave.

The CBI, which took over the rape-murder case after an order from the Calcutta High Court, had started questioning Sandip Ghosh on August 16. Each session lasted for 10 to 14 hours.

After the financial irregularities case was also handed to it by the High Court, the agency, on August 25, searched his home. Late in the evening, asked if they had gathered any evidence, an official said, "Lots". The former Principal has undergone two rounds of polygraph tests.

Sandip Ghosh has already been suspended by the Indian Medical Association. His appointment to premier Calcutta National Medical College also backfired, with the students locking him out of the Principal's office long before the Supreme Court order.