Kolkata Woman's Body Kept In Freezer At Home; Husband, Son Lived With It For 2 Years

Two years ago when an elderly woman in West Bengal died, she wasn't cremated. Instead her son preserved her body in a commercial freezer and had been living with it till they recovered it, police said.The motive behind the act is yet to be known.The woman stayed with her husband and son in South Kolkata's Behala area. While the neighbours knew of the woman's demise, they wondered why the family didn't perform her last rites."She was suffering from some illness... don't know the details. The family didn't socialise much. The man most probably worked in a big firm. The father would sometimes talk to us. But the son never spoke with anyone in the neighbourhood. When we asked the family about her funeral, they said her 'body is in heavens'," said Amal Kanti Guha, a neighbour.Yesterday, the body was retrieved and taken away for investigation.A few weeks ago, the decomposed body of a 70-year-old woman was recovered from her Kolkata residence after neighbours complained that the son was living with his mother's dead body for days without taking any steps to perform her last rites, police said.These incidents have brought back the memory of central Kolkata's Robinson Street, where a middle-aged man had lived for months with the skeletons of his sister and two pet dogs, while his father's charred body was found inside a bathroom.