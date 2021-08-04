Watch: Heavy Rains In West Bengal, Parts Of Kolkata Waterlogged

Kolkata Rain: Parts of Kolkata reported waterlogging following heavy rain in the city.

Several parts of Kolkata reported waterlogging today following heavy rain in the city. Traffic congestion was also reported in parts of the city today. Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal have been seeing heavy downpour for the last few days, which has resulted in waterlogging at several places and disruption of rail and road transport.

The recent rain occurred due to a low-pressure system over Bangladesh and West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Intense spell of thunderstorm with lighting and moderate to heavy rainfall are likely to continue over Kolkata and suburban areas including Hooghly and Howrah today, the IMD Kolkata said.

Six districts in West Bengal have been severely affected by floods, with 15 people dead and lakhs left homeless.

The floods due to discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams and followed by heavy rain have severely affected Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore. Around 79,000 people have been affected in Hooghly district alone while the situation is worse in Kolkata's neighbouring Howrah district, where around 1.8 lakh people were affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to battle the floods, his office tweeted today.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to WB CM Mamata Banerjee on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. PM assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. PM Modi prays for the safety and wellbeing of those in affected areas," Prime Minister's Office wrote in a tweet.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier called PM Modi after the aerial survey of the flood-hit areas that she planned got cancelled owing to bad weather.