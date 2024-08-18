Kolkata Rape-Murder: CBI Conducts 3D Laser Mapping At RG Kar Hospital

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor has sparked nationwide outrage.

CBI team investigating the rape and murder case of trainee doctor on Sunday examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, the CBI conducted psychological testing of the main accused in the case, according to sources.

According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case on August 20.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked nationwide outrage, drawing responses from various sectors.

Earlier today, football fans staged a protest near Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Due to the protest, the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal scheduled to be held today was cancelled.

In Kolkata, junior doctors and students continue to protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, triggering massive strikes and protests from the medical community.

On August 14, the protest site and hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, leading to a police intervention.

To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective for seven days from Sunday (August 18) to Saturday (August 24).

