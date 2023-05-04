1st Cargo Ship To India-Funded Myanmar Port To Be Flagged Off Today

The Sittwe Port, funded by India, is located in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Myanamar's Sittwe Port, which is funded by India as part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport project, will be inaugurated today. As part of a trial run, an Indian cargo ship will also leave Kolkata's Shyama Prasad Mookerjee port today for the Sittwe Port.

According to reports, the cargo ship will be flagged off by the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Santanu Thakur in Kolkata.

The port, located in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, will provide an alternative transport route to India's Siliguri corridor, known as the Chicken's Neck, and is a critical route to connect the northeastern states through Myanmar.

From a connectivity point of view, especially the challenges faced by northeastern states, alternate routes are being developed to enhance connectivity and movement of goods to the region.

The total cost of the Kaladan project is estimated to be around $500 million while the cost of the port is estimated to be around $120 million.

Union MoS Ports, Shipping and Waterways Santanu Thakur announced, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are focussing in improving connectivity and cargo movement in the northeast and this is a huge step in that direction."

A ship will leave the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port in Kolkata with a consignment from Ramco cement and it will arrive at Sittwe on May 9, where it will be received by an Indian delegation led by Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.