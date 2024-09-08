Kolkata On Another Massive Protest, 'Reclaim The Night' To Follow

Kolkata -- City-of-Joy-turned to a city of anger and protests -- has come out on the streets again to seek justice for the rape-murder of a young doctor that took place nearly a month ago. The protests will be reflected by the Indian community in 13 nations across the world. Two key foot marches are being held in posh south Kolkata -- one by more than 40 school alumni associations and the other by film actors of Tollywood. The city's artists have chipped in with road grafitti at key intersections.



The doctors, meanwhile, are continuing with their protests at RG Kar hospital -- the epicentre.

The mega protest will be followed up by another "Reclaim the night" demonstration by women. People from various fields -- musicians, artistes, painters and actors, would also join the 'Reclaim the Night' demonstration, which begins at 11 pm.

Similar protests will be held in suburban pockets including Barrackpore, Barasat, Budgebudge, Belgharia, Agarpara, Dumdum, Baguiati and other areas.

The rape-murder of the second-year postgraduate doctor on August 9 that shocked the country, has kept Kolkata in a continuous churn.

The doctors' protests have been on despite the Supreme Court's directions to return to work. The angry civil society has joined in, demanding justice. Every day, they have held multiple protests across the state, determined not to let the matter rest.

The tipping point has been the Bengal government's handling of the matter.

Questions have been raised about the police investigation, and multiple allegations from the woman's parents -- from hasty cremation of the body to being offered money to maintain silence.

The allegations of financial irregularities against the hospital's former Principal Sandip Ghosh have raised more questions.

Both cases are being followed by the Central Bureau of Investigation following the order of the Calcutta High Court.

The woman's body was found at a seminar room at the hospital on the morning of August 9. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, has been arrested. Roy was stationed at the police outpost at the hospital and had access to all departments.