Kolkata Hairstylist Attempts Suicide, Accuses Film Body Of Denying Work

A complaint has been filed with Kolkata cops after the hairstylist attempted suicide. (Representational)

A hairstylist working in the Bengali film industry has attempted death by suicide, allegedly after she was denied work on the instructions of an association of hairstylists working in Bengali cinema.

The woman reportedly set herself on fire. Timely intervention by her daughter saved her life. She has suffered serious burn injuries and is currently recovering at a hospital.

A complaint has been filed against 11 members of the hairdresser association in this connection.

According to reports in the Bengali media, the hairstylist had demanded that members of the association be elected instead of selected. Following this, she was suspended by the association for three months in May.

In a purported note doing the rounds on social media, the hairstylist alleged that even after the three-month suspension, she was not being allowed to work properly. "I am not being able to fulfill my family responsibilities," she wrote. She also named 11 members of the association in the note.

It is alleged that the hairstylist was not allowed to seek work on her own and potential clients were asked not to hire her. Her husband, it is learnt, is unwell and she shoulders the family's responsibilities.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Sudipta Chakraborty were among the film personalities who rushed to the hospital to check on the hairstylist's condition.