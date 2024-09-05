'Wanted Body Preserved, Forced To Cremate': Kolkata Doctor's Parents

Kolkata witnessed a lights out protest

Raising big questions about the Kolkata Police's response after the horrifying rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the victim's parents have alleged that they wanted the body preserved, but were forced to proceed with the cremation.

Parents and relatives of the 31-year-old doctor attended the protests outside the state-run hospital last night. Levelling serious charges against the city cops, the victim's father said a senior police officer offered them money when their daughter's body was in front of them, according to reports in local media.

"We wanted the body preserved, but so much pressure was created. About 300-400 cops surrounded us. We returned home and found some 300 cops were standing outside. They created such a situation that we were forced to cremate her," he alleged. He also said the cremation was rushed and the cost was not taken from the family. "My daughter went knowing that Bapi (father) could not even pay for this," the victim's father said. He also alleged that some police officers tried to get his signature on a blank sheet of paper. "I tore it up and threw it away."

"When my daughter's body was at our home, DC North tried to give us some money. We replied to him accordingly," he said.

Expressing full support to the doctors protesting at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in demand of justice for their friend and colleague, the victim's mother said, "I cannot sleep. I want the criminals to lose sleep too. The protest should continue till we get justice."

The victim's father questioned why hospital authorities told them even before the body was examined that their daughter had died by suicide. "We had to wait for three-and-a-half hours to see our daughter's face. Her mother fell on their feet to let us see her. Why was autopsy delayed? Why did police file an unnatural death case? I filed the complaint at Tala Police Station around 7 pm. Why then was FIR registered at 11.45?" he asked.

The sequence of events after the doctor's body was found in the hospital's seminar hall has repeatedly come under the scanner in the courts. While Kolkata Police has told the Supreme Court in its affidavit that the victim's parents had to wait for just 10 minutes before they were taken to the seminar hall where the body was found, the parents have stressed that they waited for over three hours and begged the cops to let them see their daughter.

The Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court have also questioned why the hospital administration did not file a police complaint, leading to the cops registering an unnatural death case. The delay in filing the FIR has also raised questions. "What is the reason the FIR is lodged almost 14 hours after the discovery of the (body)?" Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked during the hearing in Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, has stressed the cops followed procedure to a tee.

The victim's parents had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court, following which the investigation into the case was transferred to CBI.

Kolkata continues to witnessed massive protests against the August 9 incident. Last night, residents of the city turned off their lights for an hour to demand justice for the victim. Lights were also turned off at the landmarks such as Victoria Memorial and Raj Bhavan as part of the protest. Governor CV Ananda Bose lit candles at Raj Bhavan and shared visuals on X. "When light is fear, darkness is dear," read the caption.