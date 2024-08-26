Rape Threat To Abhishek Banerjee's Daughter, Bengal Child Panel Takes Note

Abhishek Banerjee is a Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress's national general secretary

Amid a social media storm over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata, the West Bengal child rights body has taken note of a rape threat to the 11-year-old daughter of Trinamool Congress MP and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Mr Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is effectively the Number 2 in Trinamool Congress.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognizance of a video on social media from a protest rally over the chilling August 9 incident in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The panel has said that one person in the gathering was heard threatening the minor daughter of Mr Banerjee with rape and publicly announcing a reward of a sum of Rs 10 crore to anyone who commits it.

"Such filthy intention of the miscreant and his indecent remark in public amounts to outraging the modesty of a minor girl and also endangering her safety and security," the commission has said in a statement.

It called upon police to take action under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the UN Convention on Rights of a Child.

"While the entire state is mourning the sad demise of the doctor at RG Kar, calling for another rape to settle scores is clearly violative of the law and could send out a dangerous message to society if punitive measures are not taken. This can put not just the minor girl in question but all minor girls at risk," the commission said.

The child rights body has sought from the police an action taken report in this matter within two days.

Senior Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien took to X to comment on the issue. "Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words enough to condemn the gutter level threats to our National General Secretary's daughter. STOP THIS NOW," he said in a post.

Kolkata and surrounding areas are witnessing massive protests over the chilling incident of rape-murder at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress are drawing fire for the handling of the matter. The Trinamool Congress supremo has hit back, alleging a nexus between Opposition parties BJP and CPM of creating unrest in the state.

Following a Calcutta High Court order, the investigation into the sensitive case was transferred to the CBI. Before the case transfer, Kolkata Police had arrested one accused, Sanjoy Roy. The CBI is yet to make any arrest.