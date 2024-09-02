'Police Are Mothers Too': Bengal Cops' Request Amid Rape-Murder Protests

The Kolkata doctor's rape-murder has sparked massive protests across Bengal and the country

Drawing fire over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal police have put out a social media post, appealing to people to not use "insensitive" slogans targeting them and their daughters.

"Police are mothers too. West Bengal Police (like most police forces all over the world) comprises brave women and men. We are mothers too (not just fathers whose girls are growing up)," the post said. "Understanding this can help avoid stereotyping and being insensitive while writing slogans to attack us and our daughters. Our force is working 24x7 to maintain peace. Be kind. Be strong," the post added.

The Bengal police post comes amid massive protests across the state, demanding action in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case.

Kolkata Police has come under strong criticism from the Opposition as well as citizens for its handling of the sensitive case. Slogans targeting cops and reminding them that they have daughters at home too have been doing the rounds on social media and finding a place on placards carried by protesters during street marches.

Bengal Police have been using the social media to show the human side of cops to counter the wave of criticism.

Following a massive clash between protesters and police on a protest march to state secretariat Nabanna last week, Bengal Police shared a photograph of a woman cop on duty feeding a pup on the sidelines of the huge security exercise.

In the wake of the protest, Bengal police had welcomed good wishes for a cop who suffered an eye injury during the Nabanna march violence. The police had, however, pointed out that it was saddened by some observations that said the injury was a "professional hazard".

"We are moved by the outpouring of good wishes for our colleague who was attacked on August 27 and injured in the eye. And as we scanned social media, we were saddened by some observations stating that this is 'professional hazard'. Victim blaming and victim shaming has unfortunately become a practice used to justify violence and crime. It is just a means of shifting the focus away from the crime. Attacking anyone is a crime. A city is not a war zone," Bengal Police said in a post on X, appealing to people to not justify violence.