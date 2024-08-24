CBI Takes Over Kolkata Horror Case, Lie Detector Tests Of Accused Begin

The main accused, Sanjay Roy, will undergo the polygraph test at the prison where he is currently lodged. The remaining six individuals - former principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident, and a civil volunteer - will have their tests administered at the CBI office.

A specialised team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has been dispatched to Kolkata to carry out these polygraph tests.

The CBI informed the Supreme Court that there appeared to have been a deliberate attempt to tamper with evidence at the crime scene before the central agency took over the investigation.

The incident took place on the night of August 8-9. According to CBI sources, the victim had dinner with two first-year postgraduate trainees around midnight. After their meal, the trio retreated to the seminar room, where they watched athlete Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at the Tokyo Olympics.

At 2:00 am, the two trainees left the seminar. The victim, however, chose to stay behind. An intern, who was also present on the third floor that night, claimed to have remained in the interns' room, which was situated nearby.

The next morning, around 9:30 am, one of the postgraduate trainees who had dined with the victim went to check on her before the start of ward rounds. It was then that he discovered her body.

The Kolkata Police said that the trainee found the victim "in a motionless state from a distance" and alerted his colleagues and senior doctors, who then informed the hospital authorities.

The CBI's investigation has revealed crucial evidence linking some of the individuals being probed. Fingerprints of two of the four doctors were found in the seminar room where the victim's body was discovered.

CCTV footage from the hospital also provides a timeline of the movements of key individuals on the night of the crime. Sanjay Roy was captured on camera entering the college at 1:03 am on the night of the crime. The footage shows him with a Bluetooth earphone coiled around his neck - a crucial detail, as a similar Bluetooth device was found at the crime scene during the initial investigation.