Kolkata-Bound SpiceJet Flight Returns To Mumbai After Snag

Kolkata-bound SpiceJet flight landed back at Mumbai airport due to a "technical" issue (Representational)

A Kolkata-bound SpiceJet flight landed back after taking off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday evening due to a "technical" issue, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai, said a SpiceJet spokesperson, without divulging further details such as the number of persons on board and how long the aircraft remained airborne before making a turn back to the city airport.

"SpiceJet flight SG-467, operating on Mumbai-Kolkata route, returned back to Mumbai after take off due to a technical issue," the spokesperson said in a statement.