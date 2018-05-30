Kolkata Bound Air India Flight Returns to Delhi Due To Technical Snag

The Dreamliner B787-800 aircraft, which initially took off at 7:10 am, landed back safely at 8:50 am with all the passengers safely on board.
The flight initially scheduled to depart at 6:50, only departed at 7:10 with a delay of 20 minutes. After being airborne till about 7:50, the pilot announced that they would be returning to Delhi due to a technical problem.
The airline's spokesperson added, that the flight later took off for Kolkata at 10.20 am with another Dreamliner aircraft.
