Kolkata Bound Air India Flight Returns to Delhi Due To Technical Snag

The Dreamliner aircraft had to return back to Delhi after a 40 minute flight. (Representational)

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight, which took off from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) this morning, returned to the airport due to a technical issue. The 239 passengers who were on the Air India plane were later sent to Kolkata in another aircraft, as per the source.The Dreamliner B787-800 aircraft, which initially took off at 7:10 am, landed back safely at 8:50 am with all the passengers safely on board.The flight initially scheduled to depart at 6:50, only departed at 7:10 with a delay of 20 minutes. After being airborne till about 7:50, the pilot announced that they would be returning to Delhi due to a technical problem. The airline's spokesperson added, that the flight later took off for Kolkata at 10.20 am with another Dreamliner aircraft.