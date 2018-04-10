Know All About Humsafar Express: Specification, Route, Fares, Train Number

The hon'ble PM @narendramodi flagged off a new bi-weekly train called Champaran Humsafar Express, at the commemoration of the Satyagraha se Swachhagraha campaign. #ChaloChamparan#pic.twitter.com/C5bYfn6Jxz- Swachh Bharat (@swachhbharat) April 10, 2018
Champaran Humsafar Express Train Number:
Champaran Humsafar Express train number is 15705.
Champaran Humsafar Express Route:
With a travel time of 30 hours, covering 1472 km, the train route will see 15 halts.
Champaran Humsafar Express Specifications:
- Champaran Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service. The Humsafar Express has a pantry car, on-board catering and e-catering.
- Humsafar Express coaches have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement.
- The coaches also have facilities like baby nappy changing pads, and tea and coffeemakers.
- The LED screens on Champaran Humsafar Express display information about stations.
- The coach of Humsafar Express has a heating chamber and a refrigerating box to preserve food brought from home.
- The berths of Humsafar Express are now more comfortable than the previous 3-tier AC sleeper with Khadi bedrolls.
Humsafar Express Fare:
The base fare of the Champaran Humsafar Express is Rs 1,675. The highest possible fare of the train is Rs 2,681. Tatkal surcharge is Rs 880. For children between 5 and 11 years of age, the minimum net fare is Rs 879 and maximum net fare is Rs 1,319.