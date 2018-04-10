Know All About Humsafar Express: Specification, Route, Fares, Train Number

The hon'ble PM @narendramodi flagged off a new bi-weekly train called Champaran Humsafar Express, at the commemoration of the Satyagraha se Swachhagraha campaign. #ChaloChamparan#pic.twitter.com/C5bYfn6Jxz - Swachh Bharat (@swachhbharat) April 10, 2018

A new bi-weekly all-electric Champaran Humsafar Express will be flagged off from Bihar today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Champaran Humsafar Express will connect Katihar in Bihar to New Delhi. The Prime Minister's visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year. The Champaran Humsafar Express is being targeted at the middle-class travelers, providing speedy travel solution at low cost.The first Humsafar Express train was launched on December 16, 2016 between Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar.

Champaran Humsafar Express Train Number:



Champaran Humsafar Express train number is 15705.



Champaran Humsafar Express Route:

With a travel time of 30 hours, covering 1472 km, the train route will see 15 halts.



Katihar Junction (KIR) - Purnea Junction - Dauram Madhepura - Saharsa Junction -Khagaria Junction - Samastipur Junction - Muzaffurpur Junction - Bapudham Motihari - Bettiah - Narkatiaganj Junction - Gorakhpur Junction - Naugarh - Balrampur - Gonda Junction - Lucknow Charbagh - Kanpur Central - Old Delhi Junction (DLI)

Champaran Humsafar Express Specifications:

Champaran Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service. The Humsafar Express has a pantry car, on-board catering and e-catering. Humsafar Express coaches have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement. The coaches also have facilities like baby nappy changing pads, and tea and coffeemakers. The LED screens on Champaran Humsafar Express display information about stations. The coach of Humsafar Express has a heating chamber and a refrigerating box to preserve food brought from home. The berths of Humsafar Express are now more comfortable than the previous 3-tier AC sleeper with Khadi bedrolls.

Humsafar Express Fare:



The base fare of the Champaran Humsafar Express is Rs 1,675. The highest possible fare of the train is Rs 2,681. Tatkal surcharge is Rs 880. For children between 5 and 11 years of age, the minimum net fare is Rs 879 and maximum net fare is Rs 1,319.



