Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express Becomes Bi-Weekly, Rajdhani Next Humsafar Express, a luxury train of Indian Railways connects Bengaluru with Agartala. It will travel 3,542 km distance within 64 hours.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tripura will become business gateway to the region, said Chief Minister Biplap Deb. New Delhi: After flagging off bi-weekly Humsafar Express in Agartala that connects Bengaluru, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, Rajdhani Express will also start bi-weekly operations from the city soon.



"At Nagaland, PM Modi had declared transformation of India through transportation - railways, highways, airways, waterways and I-ways. Today, northeast is moving in that direction and the bi-weekly movement of the Hamsafar express proves that," Mr Deb said.



Tripura will become business gateway to the region, said the chief minister, as he assured laying of alternate rail track.



"Tripura will become business gateway as it is located only 60 to 65 km away from the sea port in the Bay of Bengal," the minister said, adding, that when commodities would come by waterway instead of the Haldia port, then all the 8 northeastern states shall get a new direction."



"Our Prime Minister, Railways Ministry and the Tripura government is working towards the dynamic 37 lakh population of Tripura," he said. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb during the flagging off ceremony of Humsafar Express.



Mr Deb said that the central government has sanctioned Rs 90, 000 crore for railway development in the northeast region.



Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, who was also part of the flagging off ceremony, said that when it comes to infrastructure, the Prime Minister has been giving special importance to the northeast.



Northeast region and the existing train lines will be brought under electrification, Mr Gohain said.



Commuters also feel that Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express will bring a lot of relief in their lives.



Kalpana Das Ghose, whose son studies in Karnataka, said, "Students and patients in Tripura have to travel far for treatment purposes. The Humsafar Express' increased frequency will be a great help for them. Since flights are costly, trains will be pocket-friendly."



Bodhu Chandra Dey, who is travelling in the Hamsafar Express said, "Many new express train services are starting from Agartala now.



Hamsafar is starting its journey today and some days back express service to Delhi also started. We the people of Tripura are proud of these developments."



