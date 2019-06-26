Know About New Intelligence Bureau Head Arvind Kumar, RAW Chief Samant Goel

Samant Goel will take charge of the Research and Analysis Wing or RAW.

Arvind Kumar has been appointed as the new Intelligence Bureau or IB chief. Mr Kumar, an IPS officer from the 1984 batch, belongs to Assam Meghalaya cadre. Associated with the Intelligence Bureau for a long period, he has been fighting left-wing extremism. He also looked after the administration and enquiry branches of bureau.

Mr Kumar, who has served in Patna as state intelligence chief, is currently number two at the Kashmir desk of the Intelligence Bureau. He replaces Rajiv Jain for the top post.

The new RAW chief Samant Goel too is a senior IPS officer from the 1984 batch. He belongs to Punjab cadre and was posted as in-charge consular in Dubai and a minister in London.

Mr Goel played a key role in planning India's cross-border air strike on terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot in February this year.

He also handled Punjab militancy at its peak in the 1990s. Mr Goel will succeed Anil Dhasmana.

