Arvind Kumar Is New Intelligence Bureau Head, Samant Goel Next RAW Chief

Both Arvind Kumar and Samant Goel are IPS officers from the 1984 batch.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 26, 2019 13:27 IST
Samant Goel will take charge of the Research and Analysis Wing or RAW.


New Delhi: 

The government today appointed chiefs of the two inteligence units -- Arvind Kumar will head the Intelligence Bureau and Samant Goel will take charge of the Research and Analysis Wing or RAW, which looks after the external intelligence of the country.

Both are IPS officers from the 1984 batch.

Mr Kumar replaces Rajiv Jain and Mr Goel will succeed Anil Dhasmana.



