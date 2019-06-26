Arvind Kumar Is New Intelligence Bureau Head, Samant Goel Next RAW Chief

Samant Goel will take charge of the Research and Analysis Wing or RAW.

The government today appointed chiefs of the two inteligence units -- Arvind Kumar will head the Intelligence Bureau and Samant Goel will take charge of the Research and Analysis Wing or RAW, which looks after the external intelligence of the country.

Both are IPS officers from the 1984 batch.

Mr Kumar replaces Rajiv Jain and Mr Goel will succeed Anil Dhasmana.

