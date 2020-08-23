KMSS To Launch Party, Akhil Gogoi To Be Chief Ministerial Candidate

The new outfit will be a non-compromising political force, they said (File)

Peasant body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Saturday announced that it will launch a political party to fight the Assam assembly election in 2021 and its jailed leader Akhil Gogoi will be its chief ministerial candidate.

Addressing a press conference here, the KMSS leadership said the proposed party's name will be announced by Mr Gogoi once he is released from jail.

"We have prepared ourselves to form a new political party. It will be a regional party. People from all tribes, castes, communities, religions and languages will be a part of this party," KMSS President Bhasco De Saikia said.

The new outfit will be a non-compromising political force and it will not be named after KMSS' earlier venture Gana Mukti Sangram-Asom.

"Because of our non-compromising position Akhil Gogoi is still inside the jail. By October, we hope he will be released. He will announce the name of the party after coming out of the jail. The name of the party has been finalised already," Mr Saikia said.

Mr Gogoi is lodged in the Guwahati central jail and is being probed by the National Investigation Agency for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act late in 2019. The Special NIA Court earlier this month rejected his bail plea.

Asked if Mr Gogoi, who is the adviser of KMSS, will fight the polls, he replied in the affirmative.

"Yes Akhil Gogoi will fight the polls in 2021. He will be our CM candidate," Mr Saikia said.

"We are at present fighting for Akhil Gogoi's release. Responding to our appeals, the people of Assam have come forward and contributed large amounts to carry forward the legal battle," Mr Saikia said.

