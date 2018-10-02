Kisan Rally: Traffic Congestion On Some Roads

The police, however, said the situation was under control since it was a holiday.

Commuters between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh faced a tough time as some roads were blocked for traffic due a farmers' march on Tuesday.

The protest has been called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices.

Traffic congestion was reported on the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyover, Apsara border, GT Road, Vikas Marg which are used by motorists for commuting between Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, police said.

The police, however, said the situation was under control since it was a holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. "We did not receive many inputs about traffic congestion," said an officer.

The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory, asking motorists to avoid the Meerut Expressway. "In view of the large-scale gathering of protesters on the Ghazipur border, the motorists going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar are advised to avoid the Meerut Expressway (Ghazipur Border) and take alternative routes as per their convenience."

Those going towards Ghaziabad were advised to take Ghazipur Chowk, road No. 56 towards Anand Vihar bus terminus, Apsara border, GT Road and Mohan Nagar.

Commuters were also advised to drive through Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Mohan Garden to reach Ghaziabad.

For going towards Noida, commuters have been advised to take the DND Flyover, Noida link road and Mahamaya flyover.

The traffic police has also issued an advisory for Wednesday in view of the large gathering of farmers on the Meerut Expressway.

Commuters have been advised to take the Noida Link Road to reach Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram and Barapulla flyover via Nizamuddin flyover.

They have been advised to take Vikas Marg to reach ITO. To reach Darya Ganj, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate and Tis Hazari, commuters have been advised to take Geeta Colony flyover, the police said.