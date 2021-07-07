Kiren Rijiju, Promoted To The Cabinet, Gets Law Ministry

Kiren Rijiju has been elevated to the cabinet minister rank and given the charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice. He had been serving as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Ayush portfolios.

Mr Rijiju represents the Arunachal Pradesh West constituency in Lok Sabha and holds a law degree from Delhi University.

He succeeds Ravi Shankar Prasad as Law and Justice Minister. Mr Prasad has not got a cabinet portfolio in this reshuffle.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Mr Rijiju took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him a new responsibility. He added that he will work in a dedicated manner to realise the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Mr Rijiju was first elected to Lok Sabha after the 2004 general election. He lost the election in 2009 and was reelected in 2014 and 2019.