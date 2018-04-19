Indian Man's Spectacular 6,000 km Journey To Save Thousands Of Lives

There is a poignant story behind Kiran Verma's mission; his mother passed away after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her death led him to establish Simply Blood, an online platform for virtual blood donation.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 19, 2018 22:54 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Man's Spectacular 6,000 km Journey To Save Thousands Of Lives

33-year-old Kiran Verma has founded Simply Blood, an online platform for blood donation

Thiruvananthapuram:  With a message that can save thousands of lives, a 33-year-old man has travelled 6,000 km across the length of India. Kiran Verma kicked off his journey with an aim to spread awareness about the significance of blood donation and how it can help save lives. There is a poignant story behind his mission; his mother passed away after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her death led him to establish Simply Blood, an online platform for virtual blood donation and subsequently, undertake the arduous journey from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram to mobilise support for blood donation.
 
kiran verma ajmer facebook

Kiran Verma shows the national flag on his visit to Ajmer

Throughout his journey, Mr Verma has taken to social media to share stories of the people he has interacted with and share the updates of his journey.

"So, from extreme North to West and from West to now the Southernmost point of India. I just wanted to share that I have travelled more than 6000 kms till now out of which, I walked more than 2600 kms on feet and more than 3400kms by different means of transport," he said in a tweet.
 
Mr Verma has travelled to cities in states as varied as Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, to make people aware of the Simply Blood app, which allows people to find blood donors online.
 
kiran verma golden temple facebook

Kiran Verma prays at the Golden Temple in Amritsar while on his journey

"I started my journey on January 26, 2018 from Lal Chowk, Srinagar and have travelled more than 6500 kms till Trivandrum in two months. I have met more than 600,000 people across the country. I have shared my vision with students in colleges, Universities and public places like malls, restaurants, railway stations, bus stands etc," Mr Verma said.
 
kiran verma ajmer facebook 650

Kiran Verma being garlanded by supporters in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Mr Verma's journey started out small, but his mission, to convince 10 people every kilometre to donate blood, and thus, to save a million potential lives by 2020, seems to be a daunting task.

National borders don't seem to be a hindrance for Mr Verma's mission, as he has travelled to Nepal and Bhutan as well.



Comments
"Everyday more than 12,000 people die in India due to lack of blood. Our mission is to encourage at least 10 people every kilometre to take a pledge to donate blood once in their life," he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kiran VermaSimply BloodMan travels 6000 km

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleBH Loya caseTata Nexon AMT

................................ Advertisement ................................