Indian Man's Spectacular 6,000 km Journey To Save Thousands Of Lives

Throughout his journey, Mr Verma has taken to social media to share stories of the people he has interacted with and share the updates of his journey.
"So, from extreme North to West and from West to now the Southernmost point of India. I just wanted to share that I have travelled more than 6000 kms till now out of which, I walked more than 2600 kms on feet and more than 3400kms by different means of transport," he said in a tweet.
Mr Verma has travelled to cities in states as varied as Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, to make people aware of the Simply Blood app, which allows people to find blood donors online.
"I started my journey on January 26, 2018 from Lal Chowk, Srinagar and have travelled more than 6500 kms till Trivandrum in two months. I have met more than 600,000 people across the country. I have shared my vision with students in colleges, Universities and public places like malls, restaurants, railway stations, bus stands etc," Mr Verma said.
Mr Verma's journey started out small, but his mission, to convince 10 people every kilometre to donate blood, and thus, to save a million potential lives by 2020, seems to be a daunting task.
National borders don't seem to be a hindrance for Mr Verma's mission, as he has travelled to Nepal and Bhutan as well.
(With Inputs From ANI)