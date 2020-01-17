Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Conferred With Australia's Highest Civilian Honour

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the fourth Indian citizen to be conferred this award

Biocon founder Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was conferred with Australia's highest civilian honour, the Order of Australia honour, at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Friday. A release from the Governor General's office said the award was for "significant service to advancing Australia's bilateral relationship with India, particularly in promoting commercial and educational links."

Dr Shaw had studied in Australia and is the fourth Indian citizen to be conferred this award after Mother Teresa, former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee and Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Her Excellency Ms Harinder Sidhu, invested Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as an Honorary Member within the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division at the function held in Dr Shaw's home city.

Ms Sidhu said, "The Australian Government has chosen to bestow this honour on Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for her immense contribution in advancing Australia's bilateral relationship with India."

Honorary appointments in the Order of Australia are made to foreign nationals who have made an outstanding contribution to Australia or humanity at large.