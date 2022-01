Security Breach 'Clear Case Of Ambush Of PM': Ex-Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi

"It is a clear case of ambush of the Prime Minister," Kiran Bedi further alleged. (File)

Former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday slammed Punjab police over their alleged negligence to secure the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Punjab and said that it was a "clear case of ambush of the Prime Minister".

"The very first security breach was absentee Director General of Police. State Home Minister and Home Secretary were also not present. Even the district collector was absent. Was breach a pre-planned conspiracy?," asked former IPS officer Bedi.

"It is a clear case of ambush of the Prime Minister," Ms Bedi further alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Following the incident, BJP alleged that the Congress government in Punjab had deliberately created a scenario to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

