South Korean Woman Flies To India To Marry Man She Fell in Love With At Coffee Shop

A South Korean woman travelled thousands of miles to get married to her lover in Uttar Pradesh. The woman, Kim Boh-Nee, met Sukhjit Singh at a coffee shop in Busan four years ago. Singh had gone to South Korea to work and found employment at the coffee shop. Kim, then 23, also started working at the same shop as a billing counter executive. Mr Singh had to return to India for six months, and Kim too decided to follow him.

"We started talking when I was in Busan. Since I was learning Korean, I could converse with her. We were in a live-in relationship for four years. When I came to India, she followed me after two months," Mr Singh said.

They got married at a local gurdwara according to Sikh traditions.

"She is loving Indian culture, especially Punjabi songs. She doesn't know the local language, but enjoys our music. Everything is new for her," Mr Singh said. He added that they will return to South Korea and settle there.

Kim is living at a farmhouse with Mr Singh and his family.

She has come to India on a three-month visa and will return to her home country after a month. Mr Singh plans to go back to Busan after three months.

The news comes months after Seema Haidar came to India from Pakistan to marry Sachin Meena, who she met while playing online game PUBG. The two talked over WhatsApp and Instagram before falling in love with each other.

She entered India illegally along with her four children on a bus via Pakistan on May 13 and was arrested. However, she was granted bail by a local court on July 7.

The couple now lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.