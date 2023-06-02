Khap Leaders, Backing Wrestlers' Protest, Fight On Camera

Some khap leaders were seen fighting on camera.

An argument broke out between the members of a "khap panchayat" today who were meeting in Haryana to deliberate on the next steps to be taken over the ongoing protest by top Indian wrestlers.In a widely shared video on social media, some members were seen shouting and pointing fingers at each other. The reason for the fight, however, is not yet known.

A 31-member committee, including farmers and khap leaders, has been formed to chalk out plans on behalf of the wrestlers while a nine-member committee was formed to guide them on decisions related to the sport.

#WATCH | Scuffle breaks out between the members of Khap panchayat during their meeting in support of wrestlers' protest in Kurukshetra, Haryana pic.twitter.com/Nj15aQgxZ9 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

The wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers, including a minor.

Several international medal-winning wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, are among those protesting.

They travelled to Haridwar on Tuesday after announcing they would immerse their medals in the Ganga. They changed their plans after last-minute persuasion by the khap and farmer leaders against it.

Mr Singh has denied all the sexual harassment charges against him and said that he would hang himself if even one of the allegations against him is proven to be true.

Earlier, the wrestlers, who have also been alleging a slow pace of probe against Mr Singh, claimed that they were manhandled by the Delhi Police personnel when they attempted to march towards the new Parliament building after its inauguration on Sunday.

Their protest has received backing from several political leaders and sports personalities. Today, members of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team came out in support of the protesting wrestlers and urged them not to take any hasty decision while hoping that players' issues will be "heard and resolved".

Former Indian cricketers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan have shown solidarity with the elite wrestlers. Reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra and India's first individual Olympic gold medallist, shooter Abhinav Bindra have also expressed anguish that wrestlers were forced on to the streets while demanding justice.