All You Need To Know About Cinematography (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Central Government tabled the Cinematography (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha last week. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur introduced the legislation that seeks to make amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to curb the issue of piracy in the Indian film industry. The Government had introduced a Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha before it was withdrawn. The new draft of the amendments was prepared after consultation with the industry stakeholders.

Curbing Piracy

The bill proposes to introduce new sections in the Cinematograph Act with provisions to prohibit the unauthorised recording of films (section 6AA) and their exhibition (section 6AB). Provision 6AA also prohibits the recording of any part of the film for the sole usage of the same device. The bill seeks to make piracy a punishable offence that could lead to up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh or both. "If any person contravenes the provisions of section 6AA or section 6AB, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three months, but may extend to three years and with a fine which shall not be less than three lakh rupees but may extend to five per cent of the audited gross production cost," the Bill said.

Film Certification

The new legislation proposes to replace the current 10-year-old validity period for film certification with perpetual validity. The amendment proposes a provision to classify films based on the age group of the audience instead of the current practice of 'U', 'A', and 'UA' certification. A "U" certification is for unrestricted public exhibition whereas "A" is restricted to adult audiences. "UA" certification is for unrestricted public exhibition, subject to parental guidance for children under the age of 12.

The Bill seeks to introduce age-based certification in the 'UA' category – 'UA 7+', 'UA 13+' and 'UA 16+'.

Separate Certification For TV And Other Mediums

The Bill proposes to empower the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) to sanction films with a separate certificate for their exhibition on television or other media with an aim to meet specific broadcasting guidelines and standards for different mediums.