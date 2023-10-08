Key Maroge Tunnel On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Thrown Open

The infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the construction of a 250-meter viaduct has been completed in Jammu and Kashmir, which will shorten the travel distance on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Nitin Gadkari in a post said in Jammu & Kashmir the construction of a 250-meter viaduct (2-lane) in conjunction with a 395-meter (2-lane) Maroge Tunnel, at an estimated cost of Rs 82 crores has been successfully completed.

Sharing Mr Gadkari's statement, the Ministry said this infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44.

"This 645-meter segment, as part of the larger project, will not only shorten the travel distance by 200 meters, reducing steep gradients but also provide an alternative route bypassing the well-known Sita Ram Passi slide area," the release added.

"It facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging Margo Area gradients," he added.

The Minister said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we steadfastly uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to Jammu & Kashmir.

"He said this transformative development not only contributes to the region's economic growth but also enhances its appeal as a premier tourist destination," the release added.

