Key Accused In Kerala Organ Trade Case Tried to Sell Own Kidney: Cops

A man from Andhra Pradesh, said to the kingpin in a massive organ trade racket, has been arrested from Hyderabad. Bellamkonda Ram Prasad, 41, also known as Prathapan, was tasked with finding donors who would match recipients, the police said. Investigations in the Nedumbassery case that surfaced in Kerala, indicated that Prasad facilitated over 60 per cent of donor matches -- none resulted in rejection.

The police believe that he conducted preliminary testing at labs in Hyderabad to verify compatibility, a key point in transplantation.

A well-known real estate entrepreneur in the Hyderabad and Vijayawada, Prasad was arrested by the Kerala police from a hotel in Hyderabad. The man, who allegedly played a key role in the Nedumbassery case as well as other similar rackets, has been taken to Kerala's Aluva for questioning. The police zeroed in on him after questioning other suspects in the case.

Reports say Prasad roped in a large number of people in Andhra Pradesh for organ trafficking. Two Malayalis, Sabith Nasar, 30, from Thrissur and Sajith Shyamraj, 43, from Kalamassery, were taken into custody earlier.

After selling his own kidney in 2019, Sabith Nasar got involved in the racket. Following his statements, inquiries started in Hyderabad. The investigators found that the presence of a huge racket that operated across Iran, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.

Vaibhav Saxena, the chief of Ernakulam district police, who is leading the Special Investigation Team probing the case, said Prasad had got in touch with the gang when he tried to sell his kidney. His health problems had barred him, after which he joined in the racket and became a procurer.

He later got in touch with Madhu, the gang's alleged link in Iran, who is yet to be arrested. Recipients would approach Madhu, who would then work with Prasad to meet their requests, the police said. All the gang members in India have been arrested.

Investigation indicates that the donors – mostly from low-income families -- were flown to Iran and lodged in apartments ahead of transplants, which took place at private medical facilities. Aadhaar cards and other documents were used to generate fake passports for them.

Upto Rs 6 lakh was given to donors, but middlemen made much more money.