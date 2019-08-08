LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Flood In Parts Of Maharashtra; 3 Kerala Districts On 'Red Alert'

A red alert has been issued for three districts in Kerala where rains have left some villages submerged and isolated from the rest of the state. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued red alert for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode this morning. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod, for today. All educational institutions in Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod and Kottayam districts will remain closed.

Just months after a crippling drought in the state, Maharashtra is now grappling with a severe flood situation, especially in its western districts. Over 1.32 lakh people have been shifted to safer places in western Maharashtra with flood waters inundating several towns and villages, especially Kolhapur and Sangli districts on Wednesday following incessant rains. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cancelled his "Maha Jan Aadesh Yatra", a month-long outreach programme ahead of elections in the state. He held a meeting in Mumbai to review the flood situation along with senior ministers like Eknath Shinde, Ramdas Kadam, Girish Mahajan and Chandrakant Patil.

Here are the Updates on weather in Kerala and Mumbai: